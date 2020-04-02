Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Cut to $157.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $157.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 50.07% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Iqvia from $192.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Iqvia from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

NYSE:IQV traded up $4.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,876. Iqvia has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.86 and its 200-day moving average is $145.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Iqvia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $1,004,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 728,828 shares of company stock worth $119,608,315. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Iqvia by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 27.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Iqvia by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

