iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,888,000 after acquiring an additional 354,833 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,735,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,186,000 after purchasing an additional 411,886 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,534,000 after purchasing an additional 237,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,179,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,357,000 after purchasing an additional 204,534 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $135.27. The company had a trading volume of 242,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.16. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8009 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.