iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 215,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 219,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,666,927. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

