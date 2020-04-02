iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Boosted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 60.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,442 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $30,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $60.26. 1,090,619 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.65.

