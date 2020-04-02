iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Stock Position Lifted by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,592 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,507,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,931 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 64,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.67. 20,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,360. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.11 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.84.

