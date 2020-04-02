iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 222.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,201 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.36. 59,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,603. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $192.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.