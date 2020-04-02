iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Trimmed by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 18.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $19,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.56. 318,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,270. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $138.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

