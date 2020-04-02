iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.

LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 9.8% of LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,543. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $163.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.55 and its 200 day moving average is $146.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

