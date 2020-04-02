iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,714 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,246,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $945,000. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,605 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $118.46 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $123.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.99.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.