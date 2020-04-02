iTicoin (ITI) Price Hits $1.15 on Major Exchanges

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. iTicoin has a market capitalization of $36,887.07 and $184.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00016853 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, iTicoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com.

iTicoin Coin Trading

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iTicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

