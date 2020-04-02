ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $647.82 Million

Brokerages expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will report sales of $647.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $659.20 million. ITT reported sales of $695.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on ITT from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

Shares of ITT opened at $43.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.28. ITT has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of ITT by 19.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 10,341 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66,151 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in ITT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 139,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 18,168 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

