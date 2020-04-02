J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.49. J2 Global posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $8.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in J2 Global by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $68.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

