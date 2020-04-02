J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.10. The stock had a trading volume of 51,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.36. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. J2 Global’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Shah bought 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in J2 Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,040,000 after buying an additional 355,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after buying an additional 127,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in J2 Global by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,724,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares in the last quarter.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

