Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $33.93 Million Holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Altice USA worth $33,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $21.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 104.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Altice USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Altice USA Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.