Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SHO. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.21. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John V. Arabia bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $419,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,391,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,212,000 after acquiring an additional 229,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,256 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,215,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,820,000 after buying an additional 186,004 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

