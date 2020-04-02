Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.61.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.53.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $32.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.23. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 593,753 shares of company stock valued at $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 39.5% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 90,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,684,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,228,000 after acquiring an additional 361,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

