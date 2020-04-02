Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €122.00 Price Target for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €122.00 ($141.86) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €110.78 ($128.81).

Get Bechtle alerts:

BC8 stock opened at €112.10 ($130.35) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €118.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of 27.62. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €79.35 ($92.27) and a 12 month high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.