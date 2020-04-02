Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Safestore (LON:SAFE) to Buy

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.46).
SAFE opened at GBX 626.50 ($8.24) on Thursday. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 749.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 738.55.
In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
