Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Safestore (LON:SAFE) to Buy

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAFE. Bank of America downgraded Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 795 ($10.46).

SAFE opened at GBX 626.50 ($8.24) on Thursday. Safestore has a one year low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a one year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 749.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 738.55.

In other Safestore news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total transaction of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

