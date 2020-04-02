Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.53.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.95. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,272,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

