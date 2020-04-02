JET8 (J8T) Price Reaches $0.0001

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. JET8 has a market cap of $73,022.53 and $156.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JET8 token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. In the last week, JET8 has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02571554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00192211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

