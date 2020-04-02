Jetcoin Price Reaches $0.0044 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Jetcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000064 BTC on exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $34,398.80 and approximately $37,977.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

