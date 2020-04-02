Jewel Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.08 Million (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $13.08 million and approximately $395,763.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00003516 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.33 or 0.02623306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00192757 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045936 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034012 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050803 BTC.

Jewel Profile

Jewel (JWL) is a token. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. Jewel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org. The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay.

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

