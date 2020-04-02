Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.56.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,104,239. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,097,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $206,751,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $108,376,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $102,776,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,528,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,155 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

