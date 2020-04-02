Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 23,905 Shares

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $877,035.06.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.03. 956,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,054,516. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

