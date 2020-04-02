Joint Ventures Price Up 2.8% Over Last Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Joint Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $20,907.13 and approximately $369.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio.

Joint Ventures Token Trading

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

