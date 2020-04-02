JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Price Target to GBX 200

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 88.59% from the company’s previous close.

RBS has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 233.27 ($3.07).

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at GBX 106.05 ($1.40) on Thursday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 266.10 ($3.50). The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion and a PE ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 208.92.

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

