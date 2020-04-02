JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target to $10.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.90 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.74. 27,188,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,455,916. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.30. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber bought 155,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,056,073.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 224,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,679.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $217,358.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,354.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,260,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,506,759,000 after purchasing an additional 210,596 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 64,076,786 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,597,032,000 after purchasing an additional 791,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,046,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,456,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,102,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,697,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.