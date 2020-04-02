JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $160.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.34% from the company’s current price.

LII has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $194.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennox International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.18.

Shares of LII stock traded up $4.68 on Thursday, reaching $180.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,941. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $163.40 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.69.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.45. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 67.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

