Karbo Market Cap Tops $374,878.32 (KRB)

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $374,878.32 and $515.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Karbo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000660 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, BTC Trade UA, Livecoin and Cryptopia. During the last week, Karbo has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.43 or 0.00741330 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00001186 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,351,659 coins. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Cryptopia, Livecoin, Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

