KARMA (KARMA) Reaches One Day Volume of $286.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $13.77, $50.98 and $10.39. KARMA has a total market cap of $757,459.21 and $286.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 43.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KARMA

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KARMA Coin Trading

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $18.94, $13.77, $24.43, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $32.15, $20.33, $7.50 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

