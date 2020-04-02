KekCoin Reaches Market Cap of $180,863.48 (KEK)

KekCoin (CURRENCY:KEK) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One KekCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. KekCoin has a market cap of $180,863.48 and $21.00 worth of KekCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KekCoin has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KekCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005591 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00018691 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.75 or 0.02551514 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00001181 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008141 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000324 BTC.

KekCoin Coin Profile

KekCoin (KEK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. KekCoin’s total supply is 11,716,385 coins and its circulating supply is 10,716,385 coins. KekCoin’s official website is kekcoin.co. The Reddit community for KekCoin is /r/KekcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KekCoin’s official Twitter account is @KekCore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KekCoin

KekCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KekCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KekCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KekCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KekCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KekCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.