Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 309,223 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 429,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,872 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 89,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ TCPC traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.56. The company had a trading volume of 96,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,254. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $367.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $47.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.90%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Rajneesh Vig purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.