Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,109 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of UGI worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

NYSE:UGI traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 83,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,267. UGI Corp has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.