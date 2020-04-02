Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 217,841 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 66.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 217,841 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,639,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,498,000 after buying an additional 1,805,041 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,704,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,492,229,000 after buying an additional 620,424 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,268,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,039,000 after buying an additional 665,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,441,000 after purchasing an additional 556,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,537,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $40.17. 1,164,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,610,784. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.