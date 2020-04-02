Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) CFO R Clay Hulette Acquires 3,000 Shares

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) CFO R Clay Hulette acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

KFFB stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $5.50. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,639. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Kentucky First Federal Bancorp alerts:

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,545 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.