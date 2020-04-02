KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 118.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253,002 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of KeyCorp worth $46,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 111,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 3,232,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,769,590. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.25 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.48.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

