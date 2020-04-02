Kin (KIN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,815.00

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Kin has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $20,815.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Allbit, Mercatox and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Kin Token Profile

Kin launched on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official website is kinecosystem.org.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, COSS, Mercatox, Stellarport, CoinFalcon, DDEX, Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

