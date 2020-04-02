Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.27.

NYSE KGC opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.69. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

