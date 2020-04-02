Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Hits $11,874.44

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $11,874.44 and $576.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00339573 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00420046 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021490 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006930 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 144% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

