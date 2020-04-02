Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Lowered to at Citigroup

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from to in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.92.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. 897,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $27.03 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, major shareholder Jerry Moyes sold 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $8,630,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,654 shares in the company, valued at $674,183.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 234,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 24,190 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 964.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,075,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,777,000 after buying an additional 1,880,705 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,309,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

