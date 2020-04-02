Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Achieves $44.88 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Komodo has a total market cap of $44.88 million and $2.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005512 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitbns and BarterDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00477483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00109394 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00083159 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002642 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002375 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 119,044,952 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.