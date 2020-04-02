KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6.25 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00013916 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $77.87 million and $6.25 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.69 or 0.02599289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00193240 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033959 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares launched on September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 171,850,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,850,451 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.