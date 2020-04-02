Kusama (KSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.20 Million

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $11.20 million and $3.06 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kusama has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $2.37 or 0.00035137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kusama alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.43 or 0.02585077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 80.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045957 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033991 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 8,678,689 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,722,694 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.