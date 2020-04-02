KZ Cash (KZC) Price Reaches $0.0445 on Exchanges

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $69,631.78 and $529.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007813 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

