Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LADR. Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of LADR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $658.11 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.76%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LADR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 383,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 130,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

