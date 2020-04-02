Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ: LBAI) in the last few weeks:

4/2/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

3/25/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/11/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/11/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

3/3/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2020 – Lakeland Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 24,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,181. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $546.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,056.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Insiders bought a total of 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1,922.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after acquiring an additional 301,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 3,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 168,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 163,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,103,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 71,233 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

