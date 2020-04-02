Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $51.32. 42,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,103. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day moving average of $81.05. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,412,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

