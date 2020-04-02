Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) PT Lowered to at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from to in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 42,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,103. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.05. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The company had revenue of $937.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 9,609.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,612,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,493,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $182,802,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $198,541,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4,768.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,807,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 33,787.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

