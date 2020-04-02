Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

LW stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.93. Lamb Weston has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total transaction of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

