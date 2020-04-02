Lambda Market Cap Tops $7.92 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $7.92 million and $41.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.02591371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00192304 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 85.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034208 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,141,702 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

